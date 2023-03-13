Juarez authorities speak out after migrants stormed Paso del Norte Bridge Sunday

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Juarez authorities discussed the migrants' actions at a Monday morning news conference after migrants stormed the bridge Sunday afternoon.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and Secretary of Juarez Public Safety César Muñoz were the ones answering questions and clarifying what comes next in our sister city.

Two significant incidents involving migrants happened last week in Downtown Juarez.

Local authorities called on asylum seekers to respect Juarez and El Paso communities. Secretary Muñoz said migrants are ignoring the information they have given them recently.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants in Downtown Juarez on Monday, they said they were not part of Sunday's confrontation.

Now, Juarez police will have a presence at the international bridges.

Authorities also want to get migrants out of the "cruceros." Those areas are where migrants ask Juarez residents for money or any support.

Women driving in Juarez have claimed they feel harassed by migrant men on the streets and at "cruceros."

Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar thinks trying to cross the way they did Sunday was useless.

For him, migrants must be educated about the resources available in Mexico.

Authorities across the border are losing patience after the migrants' behavior lately.

According to the mayor, shelters in Juarez still have available capacity.

No arrests have been made after Sunday's confrontation.