La Fe Founder, Segundo Barrio Activist celebrated during Women’s History Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)– Several family members and guests gathered for a Women’s History Month Celebration in honor of the late Enedina “Nina” Sánchez Cordero.

Cordero was a social-justice activist, who lived in the Segundo Barrio. She later founded Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, a health and human-services nonprofit organization.

Born in El Paso in 1931, Cordero was the mother of 14 children, but also dedicated her life to helping Segundo Barrio families who were in poverty and had poor housing. She was known as “La Jefa Del Barrio.”

She lost her battle with diabetes in 1984.

“Nina's message was always about empowerment of her community, of the community rising up and leading itself building, creating, carving its own future. We try very much to do that every single day here at La Fe,” said Estela Reyes-Lopez, Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc.