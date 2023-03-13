Road closures in El Paso County for the week of March 13 to March 18

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures March 13 to March 18.

Sergeant Major Operational Improvements Project

Monday, March 13

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Sergeant Major Exit Ramp right two turn lanes will be closed

Sergeant Major Underpass southbound right lane closed

Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles

Tuesday, March 14

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Sergeant Major Underpass right lane will be closed

Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles

Wednesday, March 15

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Sergeant Major Entrance Ramp will be closed

Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles

Thursday, March 16

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sergeant Major Underpass south to northbound turnaround will be closed

Crews will be installing Traffic Signal and pedestrian pole

Friday, March 17

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Sergeant Major Exit Ramp to Sergeant Major Overpass

Crews will be installing CCTV pole

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound alternating main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Socorro Underpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating left lane closure reduced to one lane from Socorro Underpass to Alameda Entrance Ramp

I-10 Eastbound and westbound connectors to LP375 southbound will be closed

Crews will be setting bridge girders

Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Socorro Underpass

Crews will be setting bridge girders

Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Exit Ramp to Alameda Entrance Ramp

South Americas Truck Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south and northbound lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road

Crews will be doing utility wiring

Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) alternating south and northbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be using for job access

Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall

Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed

Crews will be working on traffic control housing

I-10 Widening East

Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 West and eastbound left shoulder closure on Horizon Overpass

Crews will be setting cable barrier

Monday, March 13 through Friday March 17

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound Eastlake Exit Ramp closure

Alternating lane closures on Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be restriping Eastlake intersection

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Padres two right lanes closed.

Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Raynolds between Gateway Blvd West and East alternate lane closures.

Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 South between Martin Luther King and Transmountain two left lanes closed.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FM 2529 (McCombs) northbound between Dalhart and Sarah Anne left lane closed.

Tuesday, March 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed with complete Santa Fe exit ramp closure.

Wednesday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 southbound between Montana and Ramp D two left lanes closed.

Thursday, March 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Border Museum right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Racetrack and Paisano right lane closed with complete Paisano exit ramp closure.

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound between Cassidy and Althea alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Mesa southbound between Mesa Hills and Double Tree right lane closed.

Mesa Hills eastbound between Cabaret and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulders.

