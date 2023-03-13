Road closures in El Paso County for the week of March 13 to March 18
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures March 13 to March 18.
Sergeant Major Operational Improvements Project
Monday, March 13
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Sergeant Major Exit Ramp right two turn lanes will be closed
- Sergeant Major Underpass southbound right lane closed
Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles
Tuesday, March 14
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Sergeant Major Underpass right lane will be closed
Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles
Wednesday, March 15
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Sergeant Major Entrance Ramp will be closed
Crews will be installing traffic signal and pedestrian poles
Thursday, March 16
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Sergeant Major Underpass south to northbound turnaround will be closed
Crews will be installing Traffic Signal and pedestrian pole
Friday, March 17
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Sergeant Major Exit Ramp to Sergeant Major Overpass
Crews will be installing CCTV pole
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound alternating main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- Socorro Underpass
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating left lane closure reduced to one lane from Socorro Underpass to Alameda Entrance Ramp
- I-10 Eastbound and westbound connectors to LP375 southbound will be closed
Crews will be setting bridge girders
Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Socorro Underpass
Crews will be setting bridge girders
Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Exit Ramp to Alameda Entrance Ramp
- South Americas Truck Port of Entry Underpass
Crews will be doing bridge demo
Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south and northbound lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road
Crews will be doing utility wiring
Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) alternating south and northbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed
Crews will be working on traffic control housing
I-10 Widening East
Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 West and eastbound left shoulder closure on Horizon Overpass
Crews will be setting cable barrier
Monday, March 13 through Friday March 17
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- I-10 westbound Eastlake Exit Ramp closure
- Alternating lane closures on Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be restriping Eastlake intersection
Bridge Joint Cleaning
Monday, March 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Padres two right lanes closed.
Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Raynolds between Gateway Blvd West and East alternate lane closures.
Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 South between Martin Luther King and Transmountain two left lanes closed.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, March 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- FM 2529 (McCombs) northbound between Dalhart and Sarah Anne left lane closed.
Tuesday, March 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed with complete Santa Fe exit ramp closure.
Wednesday, March 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 southbound between Montana and Ramp D two left lanes closed.
Thursday, March 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Border Museum right lane closed.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Racetrack and Paisano right lane closed with complete Paisano exit ramp closure.
Friday, March 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between Cassidy and Althea alternate lane closures.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- Mesa southbound between Mesa Hills and Double Tree right lane closed.
- Mesa Hills eastbound between Cabaret and Mesa right lane closed.
Crews will be working on shoulders.
