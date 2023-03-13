Skip to Content
today at 6:18 AM
Published 6:33 AM

Surge in infant deaths

Sudden unexpected infant deaths are on the rise, according to a study by published by in "Pediatrics" Journal.

The study says that the rate of black infant deaths in 2020 was three-times higher than the rate for white babies.

Black infant deaths also rose above American Indian infant deaths in 2020.

One out of six infant deaths are considered sudden.

The causes of death vary among: accidental suffocation or strangulation while in a crib.

Researchers say racial disparity of infant deaths quote, "Reflect our societal failures."

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

