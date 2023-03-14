Skip to Content
Apple Watch data shows people aren’t getting enough sleep

This week is sleep awareness week.

A new study suggests Americans aren't getting enough sleep, that's according to new data from Apple and the Brigham and Women's Hospital.

As part of the Apple Heart & Movement Study, researchers reviewed data from over 2.9 million nights of sleep. They found that among over 42,000 people who have Apple Watches and participated in the study, only 31% of people are meeting the minimum recommended 7 hours of sleep per night.

The American Heart Association says that should be between seven to nine hours per night. They published the data, which has not been peer-reviewed, on the study's website.

The American Heart Association has added sleep to their "life's essential" list.

The American Heart Association Life's Essential 8 measures recommends an average of 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Poor sleep may put you at risk for cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and dementia, depression, obesity, and higher blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

