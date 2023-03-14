Apple Watch data shows people aren’t getting enough sleep

This week is sleep awareness week.

A new study suggests Americans aren't getting enough sleep, that's according to new data from Apple and the Brigham and Women's Hospital.

As part of the Apple Heart & Movement Study, researchers reviewed data from over 2.9 million nights of sleep. They found that among over 42,000 people who have Apple Watches and participated in the study, only 31% of people are meeting the minimum recommended 7 hours of sleep per night.

The American Heart Association says that should be between seven to nine hours per night. They published the data, which has not been peer-reviewed, on the study's website.

The American Heart Association has added sleep to their "life's essential" list.

The American Heart Association Life's Essential 8 measures recommends an average of 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Poor sleep may put you at risk for cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and dementia, depression, obesity, and higher blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.