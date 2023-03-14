Film Las Cruces holding open casting call for feature film

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Film Las Cruces and the feature film "In the Summers" will be holding an open casting call.

Casting directors will be looking for individuals who can fill speaking and character roles. They will prioritize roles for school children, but say that all ages are welcome to audition.

Requirements for the casting call involve a monologue or a short story.

Auditions will be held at the Rio Grande Theater at 211 N. Main St.

Times for the casting will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

