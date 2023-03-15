Dallas Cowboys cut former All-Pro Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys have informed Running Back Ezekiel 'Zeke' Elliott that they are releasing him after seven seasons with Dallas.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was drafted #4 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, the same year the team took QB Dak Prescott in the fourth round.

During his seven seasons with the team, Elliott made three Pro Bowls, a First Team All-Pro and one Second Team All-Pro.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported through his Twitter account '@RapSheet' that Elliott will be designated as a post-June 1st release to allow the team to create more cap space.

Elliott will now hit the open market as a free agent.