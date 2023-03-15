El Paso Locomotive drop second game of the year in 2-1 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive remain winless after two matches following the club's loss to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Wednesday night.

The offense started early, with Colorado Springs scoring in the second minute. Jairo Hernandez gets the assist from Maalique Foster and scores.

The Locomotive would not get on the board until the second half. It would be Las Cruces native Ricardo Zacarías who would get the Locos on the board in the 48th minute.

The Locomotive's chances to the take the lead would continue, and in the 88th minute Luis Solignac would have a chance, but missing the net wide.

Finally, in the 92nd minute, the Switchbacks to take the lead from a goal by Markhus Lacroix.

Final Score: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 2 - EL Paso Locomotive FC: 1