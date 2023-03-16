Drug purchase turned robbery attempt led to teen girl’s deadly shooting, investigators say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 16-year-old girl who met a man to purchase marijuana in far east El Paso instead tried to steal the drug, leading to her being shot in the back of the head, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

23-year-old Cesar Roa is charged with murder for the Feb. 16 shooting at the 14300 block of Coyote Trail.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Jasmine Estrella Adame arranged a plan to meet Roa on Instagram through a middleman. Investigators say the middleman provided credible information and would not be named to protect them from reprisals.

Investigators say Roa shot the girl in the back of the head after she attempted to steal the marijuana instead of buying it.

The Narcotics Unit began investigating. According to officials, Roa sold drugs to an undercover officer. Investigators matched Roa's description to the shooter described by a witness on the night of the shooting.

A search warrant at Roa's home turned up a 9mm handgun with a single 9mm round still inside. Investigators say the unfired round matched the caliber, brand and color of the spent bullet casings collected at the murder scene.