Footage shows Russian fighter jet downing U.S. drone

New footage has been released of Tuesday's encounter between a U.S. surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet.

U.S. European command released the newly declassified video.

The footage shows the MQ-9 reaper drone as it flies over the Black Sea.

In the distance a Russian fighter jet can be seen approaching the drone and then dumping fuel.

A different part of the video, shows the fighter jet making a second round and again dumping fuel.

At one point the fighter jet comes in contact with the drone causing a disturbance in the video.

Operators flew into international waters where the drone was last seen.

U.S. officials say the operators wiped sensitive software to mitigate risk of secret materials falling into rival hands.