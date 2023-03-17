18-year-old charged with human smuggling after deadly rollover crash in west El Paso

UPDATE 4:36 p.m: An undocumented non-citizen died following a morning rollover crash in west El Paso, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was identified as a 26-year-old resident of Ocosingo, Chiapas, Mexico.

According to DPS, a Texas DPS Trooper attempted to stop the driver of an Infiniti this morning around 5:20 a.m. due to an equipment violation. Officials say the driver sped off going the wrong way.

Officials say the trooper lost sight of the Infiniti and terminated the pursuit. Other troopers later found the Infiniti that had already rolled over. According to investigators, the driver and another passenger of the Infiniti were hiding behind a business. They were taken into custody. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Mikel Steve Fernadez of El Paso. The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Elva Vanessa Solis, also of El Paso.

Fernandez is charged with human smuggling, evading in a motor vehicle causing bodily injury/death.

Officials say an unknown number of migrants were in the Infiniti but left the scene before police arrived.

Officials say the Infiniti crashed into a gray Nissan Altima. There were no injures reported from the Nissan Altima.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in west El Paso, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Sgt. Eliot Torres tells ABC-7 a DPS Trooper was trying to pull over a gray Infinity somewhere along Mesa St. When the driver did not stop, a pursuit ensued. Sgt. Torres says the driver turned off all lights, and due to the fact the trooper lost sight of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated.

Sgt. Torres says other troopers patrolling the area came upon the scene where the Infinity had rolled over and crashed.

One other vehicle may be involved. The investigation as to what happened is ongoing.

Sgt. Torres pointed out that the pursuit was terminated before discovering the overturned vehicle.

He says it's essential for drivers to remain vigilant when driving, stay off cell phones, and use hands-free devices.

Sgt. Torres also says when on the interstate, if you see emergency lights move over to adhere to state law, and if it's not possible to move over, reduce your speed by 20 mph.

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed a rollover crash was caused by a pursuit.

It happened at the intersection of Mesa St. and Pitt St. near Whole Foods.

According to fire officials the call came in before 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to our ABC-7 crew, at the intersection of Mesa St. and Resler Dr. another vehicle was seen with damage.

We cannot confirm is both accidents are related.

Police officials did confirm they were assisting troopers at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety are leading the investigation, according to police.

Fire officials say that one person was transported with with serious injuries.

Currently, all eastbound lanes on Mesa are blocked off.