DPS says pursuit terminated prior to discovery of rollover crash in West El Paso

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in west El Paso, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Sgt. Eliot Torres tells ABC-7 a DPS Trooper was trying to pull over a gray Infinity somewhere along Mesa St. When the driver did not stop, a pursuit ensued. Sgt. Torres says the driver turned off all lights, and due to the fact the trooper lost sight of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated.

Sgt. Torres says other troopers patrolling the area came upon the scene where the Infinity had rolled over and crashed.

One other vehicle may be involved. The investigation as to what happened is ongoing.

Sgt. Torres pointed out that the pursuit was terminated before discovering the overturned vehicle.

He says it's essential for drivers to remain vigilant when driving, stay off cell phones, and use hands-free devices.

Sgt. Torres also says when on the interstate, if you see emergency lights move over to adhere to state law, and if it's not possible to move over, reduce your speed by 20 mph.

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed a rollover crash was caused by a pursuit.

It happened at the intersection of Mesa St. and Pitt St. near Whole Foods.

According to fire officials the call came in before 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to our ABC-7 crew, at the intersection of Mesa St. and Resler Dr. another vehicle was seen with damage.

We cannot confirm is both accidents are related.

Police officials did confirm they were assisting troopers at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety are leading the investigation, according to police.

Fire officials say that one person was transported with with serious injuries.

Currently, all eastbound lanes on Mesa are blocked off.