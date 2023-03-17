Suspenseful moments, Foster School of Medicine Students find out their residency assignments during Match Day 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Match Day a special day that every medical students look forward to. It is a momentous occasion the tips off the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical students.

Participants across the United States and other parts of the world stop their studies this day to open up envelopes telling them where they will serve their medical residences.

Friday 90 students at the Foster School of Medicine here in El Paso found out where they will call home as they provide medical care and continue their education.

On Monday, March 13 students found out they were a "match" and during Friday's ceremony students from all over the globe learned their residency location.

Graduates from the Foster School of Medicine have been matched with residency programs in prestigious institutions like The John Hopkins Hospital, George Washington Unversity, Baylor University and the Mayo Clinic.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC EP) makes it a goal for these students who go into the renowned programs return to the borderland with knowledge and experience to provide top-notch care to patients in El Paso.