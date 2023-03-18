El Paso Locomotive remain winless after falling 3-1 to Detroit City

UPDATE -- The El Paso Locomotive are still looking for the first win of the season after losing all three of their opening games at home.

The Locomotive fell to Detroit City 3-1 in front of their home crowd.

The scoring started early with Detroit getting on the board in the ninth minute after a shot gets deflected off Yuma's foot, leading to an own goal.

The Locomotive responded with a goal of their own from Ukrainian Player Denys Kostyshin. Kostyshin scored off a header in the 16th minute of the match.

The second half scoring was dominated by Detroit, breaking the tie in the 60th minute, and taking a commander 3-1 lead late in the match.

The Locomotive will play their first road game on Saturday, March 25th against Louisville City. That game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. MT.

This is the fifth season in Locomotive history.