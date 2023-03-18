Trump expects to be arrested next Tuesday, calls for protests

(CNN)-- Former President Donald Trump says he expects to be indicted next week, and calls on supporters to protest.

Trump made the statement in a social media post Saturday morning.

In it, he says of himself the quote "leading republican candidate and former President of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

Trump goes on to urge his social media followers to, "protest, take our nation back."

Manhattan prosecutors had previously invited the former president to testify as part of the investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

At issue is a $130,000 payment made to Daniels and a Trump organization reimbursement to then-trump Personal Attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump has denied an alleged affair with Daniels.

In recent days, Trump's legal team has been preparing for how the former president would arrive in Manhattan to answer to possible charges.

Some Trump advisors have privately urged him to not call for protests on his behalf, which they fear could bear resemblance to the January 6th capitol attack.

For the past week, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New York have been meeting to plan for a possible Trump indictment.