Grant funding EMT program and recruiting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About thirty percent of workers in the United States are women. Efforts are underway to recruit more women into several industries.

ProAction says encouraging more women to join the medical services field will have a larger impact in the community. They are using a $25,000 award from the Marathon Community Investment Programs to support their Emergency Medical Technician program.

“We are so excited about this grant that it will enable us to reach people who may have not yet considered a career in EMS. Marathon’s generous contribution will improve educational opportunities and contribute towards El Paso’s public safety,“ said Education Director Luis Ortiz.

ProAction’s mission is to provide students with an educational program to open up opportunities in the medical sector.

"I think the fact that being a woman and being a mother lets me have that empathy for some people," said Hailey Almaguer.

Almaguer provides medical assistance during the Locomotive and El Paso Chihuahua's games. The field of Emergency Medical Technicians is a male dominated industry.

"People have this assumption that, oh, like you have to be a guy to be able to do the physical aspect of must, but the biggest part is compassion and having a good bedside manner," said Almaguer who was top of her EMT classes.

Women in these programs work just as hard if not harder than their male counterparts.

Cristina Rodda with ProAction says, "When you see women in these roles. Absolutely. It makes a difference. It psychologically, it makes a difference. I think that that impacts little girls. It impacts women."

