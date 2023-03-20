El Paso health officials report fifth case of Monkeypox in the city
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials say a man in his 20s has contracted Monkeypox, marking the 5th case.
Officials say he is recovering at home.
“We strongly recommend everyone to continue practicing safety precautions even when disease activity is low, to keep themselves and their family, especially our most vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases, whether it is MPox, COVID, or the flu,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.
Symptoms of Monkeypox include:
- a distinctive rash
- fever
- chills
- headache
- exhaustion
- muscle ache
- backache
- swollen lymph nodes
Ways to prevent the spread Monkeypox include:
- avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like Monkeypox.
- avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with Monkeypox has used
- wash your hands often.
For more information visit, ephealth.com.