El Paso health officials report fifth case of Monkeypox in the city

“We strongly recommend everyone to continue practicing safety precautions even when disease activity is low, to keep themselves and their family, especially our most vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases, whether it is MPox, COVID, or the flu,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Officials say he is recovering at home.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials say a man in his 20s has contracted Monkeypox, marking the 5th case.

