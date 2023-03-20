Recall for Gerber formula after possible bacterial contamination

Gerber is recalling its popular powdered infant formula after it announced the product was possibly exposed to bacteria.

The company stated some of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro formula that was made between January 2nd and January 18th of this year.

A company spokesperson said no products have yet showed signs of the bacterial contamination and no one has become sick.

Perrigo the parent company of Gerber said it opted for the recall out of caution.

Customers with the product show throw it out, and they can ask the company for a refund.