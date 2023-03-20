Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old woman; found safe at Paso Del Norte Port of Entry

UPDATE 4:29 a.m.: El Paso police say 80-year-old Josephina Martinez has been found safe with the help of Customs and Border Protection. She was found at the Paso Del Nort Port of Entry in good health, according to officials.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are asking for the public's help finding Josephina Martinez, 80, of west El Paso.

Martinez was last heard from on March 19 at around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Laurel Springs Ct. in west El Paso. She requires medications.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5'0" in height with a small build, weighing 95 lbs.

If you have information that can help police locate her, call 915-832-4400, or dial 911.