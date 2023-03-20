Two 14-year-olds in custody following multiple morning robberies across El Paso

UPDATE (2:58 p.m.) - Police said two 14-year-olds are in custody for the crime spree after allegedly threatening the clerks of both Circle K stores on Lomaland and Alameda, respectively, with a handgun and demanding money just before 1 a.m.

At the Circle K on Resler, police said the teens demanded both money from the register and personal property from the clerk while threatening the clerk with a handgun.

At the Circle K on Doniphan, police said one teen threatened the clerk with a handgun and the other with a knife, and stole money, vapes, and personal property from the clerk.

Around 5:30 a.m., the teens robbed a Murphy USA, taking money from the register, according to police, and moments later robbed a 59-year-old man at gunpoint, stealing his car.

Less than 20 minutes later, police said officers spotted the stolen car and took the teens into custody.

The teens were turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating four aggravated robberies throughout the morning. All robberies took place at convenience stores, such as Circle K, and Murphy USA.

The first two robberies took place in the lower valley at 513 Loma Land and 8130 Alameda just after 1 am.

The next two robberies occurred in West El Paso at 650 N. Resler at 2:18 am, and 5600 Doniphan just before 4 am.

A robbery in East El Paso has also been confirmed at 11701 Pebble Hills at 5:30 am.

