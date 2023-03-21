Skip to Content
El Paso spa shut down for possible human trafficking to permanently close

El Paso County Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A settlement has been reached between the El Paso County Attorney's Office and the owners of 9 Spa. The settlement means the owners of 9 Spa will permanently close their business at 1160 Airway Blvd. and will not operate any business of this type in El Paso County.

The County Attorney's Office alleged the spa had been the site of illegal activity since 2019. It accused the business of operating without a license, hiring unlicensed therapists, and possibly human trafficking.

The County Attorney's Office said the business advertised on adult websites used to promote prostitution.

