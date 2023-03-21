El Paso Water to buy 22 homes in flood area behind Rosa’s Cantina

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Water Spokeswoman, Denise Parra, the utility company is looking to acquire 22 homes in the Magdalena neighborhood, behind Rosa's Cantina in West El Paso.

Parra told ABC-7, this neighborhood has seen significant flooding throughout the past years and after making temporary fixes to the area, they decided it was safest to move residents.

“Our stormwater team has looked at the area and it's, right now, there isn't really some sort of infrastructure to put in place without acquiring, you know, the homes there,” said Parra. “Stormwater and anything we get from the runoff, it's always going to go to the lowest point. Right. So that neighborhood, specifically, is located in one of the lowest points of the area.”

El Paso Water held a community meeting with affected residents last week to inform them of the change. Parra said the next step is to get each home appraised.

“Once, you know, that the acquisition of the homes and the properties is done, our team can go back and assess the area a little more, you know, better to see what if anything can go in place there,” she said.

Resident, Rafael Lagos tells ABC-7 he has lived on Magdalena Avenue all his life and was saddened to hear the plans El Paso Water had for the neighborhood.

“In a way it's a relief, but in a way, where am I going to go?” he said.