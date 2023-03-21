Skip to Content
Nationwide warrant issued for son accused of attacking mom with machete in Anthony

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Anthony police have issued a nationwide warrant for Francisco Smith III.

Smith is wanted for aggravated battery against a household member and two counts of aggravated assault.

The 22-year-old is accused of attacking his mother with a machete Monday morning. The mother is expected to recover fully.

Police say he left the scene of the attack. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark shorts, and black shoes.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous. You are advised not to approach Smith and notify law enforcement immediately by dialing 911.

