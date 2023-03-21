Skip to Content
today at 12:25 PM
Published 11:51 AM

Students return to class at Canutillo High School after evacuating due to reports of fire

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: Students have returned to class. There were reports of smoke coming from an HVAC unit, but according to a district spokesman, the school has been cleared by the El Paso Fire Dept.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for Canutillo ISD says there are reports of a fire at Canutillo High School.

Students have been evacuated.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

