Students return to class at Canutillo High School after evacuating due to reports of fire
UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: Students have returned to class. There were reports of smoke coming from an HVAC unit, but according to a district spokesman, the school has been cleared by the El Paso Fire Dept.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for Canutillo ISD says there are reports of a fire at Canutillo High School.
Students have been evacuated.
