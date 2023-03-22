Brooke Shields Stands Her Ground in ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Hulu Documentary

Actress Brooke Shields will use her upcoming documentary to open up about her amazement over how she "survived" being sexualised from the age of 11.

The former child star, infamous Calvin Klein supermodel, and Hollywood icon is at the center of two-part documentary “Pretty Baby,” directed by Lana Wilson

The documentary traces her career from child star to adult seeking her own voice, in a society that often objectifies woman and girls. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn’t until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she’s able to find her identity and voice.

"Pretty baby: Brooke Shields" debuts April 3rd on Hulu.