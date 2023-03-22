County Judge “disappointed” after Mayorkas visit to El Paso, didn’t invite all local leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the Borderland to engage with the workforce and meet with stakeholders Wednesday.

Details about his visit were not disclosed to the media. El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego, told ABC-7 he was disappointed that city officials were not included during his visit.

“It’s a, you know, a line in the sand to say, if you come make sure you let us know that you’re coming. Let us know what the agendas are and what information you need to be able to represent our community properly,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego said he would have liked to have been debriefed on their efforts on the border, to have a better understanding.

He said the community works hard, and should have the privilege of being able to meet with federal leaders.

“We're very focused, we're strategic, we're very organized. We're very collaborative. So when you work that hard and you have a person like that coming in, it's almost like it's like à recognition of our work, you know? And when they don't come in, it's like being snubbed because of everything that we do,” Samaniego said.