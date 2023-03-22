Skip to Content
Researchers make cheesecake using 3D machine

3D printing machines have been used to make a multitude of items, such as, furniture, shoes, a rocket, and even human organs.

Engineers at Columbia University are now whipping up something different using the technology.

The target, dessert.

The team used a 3D printing machine and laser technology to make a seven ingredient cheesecake, according to a study published in the Journal NPJ Science of Food.

The experiment was a step toward making it practical to use 3D printing machine in mechanically assembled food, said one researcher.

A co-author of the study said that food made by the technology shouldn't discourage people, because it's almost using a microwave or oven to cook the food.

Researchers did add that they are looking into how cooking food with lasers might affect it at a molecular level.

