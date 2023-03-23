El Paso Water crews working to fix wastewater overflow in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso water has reported that approximately 24,000 gallons of waste water spilled.

Crews came across a manhole that was leaking wastewater into an area El Paso Water described as a "non-residential area of West El Paso."

The wastewater overflow was a result of a blockage in the wastewater line, according to El Paso water.

The leak was found on Tuesday evening, March 21st.

El Paso Water crews used a plug at a second manhole to lead the wastewater flow into a stormwater dam.

A news release was sent out by El Paso Water late Wednesday evening, and the service said they expect the troubleshooting and resolution to occur within the next 24 hours.

No water or wastewater was affected in the area and the public drinking supply is not at risk, according to El Paso Water.