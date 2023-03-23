Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:27 PM

Fort Bliss dedicates building to Sgt. Donald Ralph Walters of the 507th Maintenance Company

KVIA

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss dedicated Building 2466 to Sgt. Donald Ralph Walters. Sgt. Walters enlisted in the U.S. Army one year after graduating high school.

He left the Army in 1992 and joined the Reserves. He would later reenlist and deploy with the 507th Maintenance Company in Feb. 2003.

Sgt. Walters was one of the six soldiers captured in an ambush at An Nasiriyah during Operation Iraqi Freedom on March 23, 2003.

Sgt. Walters became a POW and would later pay the ultimate sacrifice.

He posthumously received the Silver Star.

According to the Army, Sgt. Walters "displayed a courage that reflected his gallantry to serve his county and fellow soldiers caught in the ambush."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content