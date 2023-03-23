Fort Bliss dedicates building to Sgt. Donald Ralph Walters of the 507th Maintenance Company

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss dedicated Building 2466 to Sgt. Donald Ralph Walters. Sgt. Walters enlisted in the U.S. Army one year after graduating high school.

He left the Army in 1992 and joined the Reserves. He would later reenlist and deploy with the 507th Maintenance Company in Feb. 2003.

Sgt. Walters was one of the six soldiers captured in an ambush at An Nasiriyah during Operation Iraqi Freedom on March 23, 2003.

Sgt. Walters became a POW and would later pay the ultimate sacrifice.

He posthumously received the Silver Star.

According to the Army, Sgt. Walters "displayed a courage that reflected his gallantry to serve his county and fellow soldiers caught in the ambush."