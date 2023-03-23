Gallons of wastewater spilled in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso water estimates more than 100 thousand gallons of wastewater spilled on the west side. The utility says the overflow happened because of a blockage in the sewage line Tuesday night.

The leak happened next to Sunland park mall. El Paso water says crews were able to divert the water through another manhole nearby. Officials say the sewage water went to a dam. However, they say some of the water may have been released into the Rio Grande.

El Paso water says 24-thousand gallons spilled initially. They say some of the water made its way to a drain connected to the river. An estimated 10 percent of the 24-thousand gallons were released into the Rio Grande.

El Paso water says services were not affected in the area. The utility says drinking water is not a risk.