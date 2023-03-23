Luby’s on Mesa to close for good Easter Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned one of the remaining Luby's restaurants in El Paso is closing its doors for good. The restaurant is located on Mesa Street and Sun Bowl Drive. Luby's is not local; it's a Texas chain of cafeterias with more than 40 locations across the state. There used to be several in El Paso.

There will be only one left: the Luby's on Hawkins boulevard. The Mesa location has been in El Paso since 1960. It closed its doors for a while due to the pandemic but later reopened.

But now it's set to close at the end of Easter Sunday, April 9. It's happening because the owner of the property wants to redevelop it. Some employees will be moved to the Hawkins location.