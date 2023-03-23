Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:51 PM

Luby’s on Mesa to close for good Easter Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned one of the remaining Luby's restaurants in El Paso is closing its doors for good. The restaurant is located on Mesa Street and Sun Bowl Drive. Luby's is not local; it's a Texas chain of cafeterias with more than 40 locations across the state. There used to be several in El Paso.

There will be only one left: the Luby's on Hawkins boulevard. The Mesa location has been in El Paso since 1960. It closed its doors for a while due to the pandemic but later reopened.

But now it's set to close at the end of Easter Sunday, April 9. It's happening because the owner of the property wants to redevelop it.  Some employees will be moved to the Hawkins location.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 News executive producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content