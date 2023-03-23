Man wan for hitting 75 year old, accused of striking El Paso officer, causing fracture

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 40-year-old man wanted for hitting a 75-year-old man struck an El Paso police officer as officers tried to arrest him, according to El Paso police.

Police say Jeffrey Alan Battle was wanted for hitting a 75-year-old man on March 19. Police say they spotted Battle outside an apartment on the 300 block of West Missouri.

Battle ran inside an apartment building and as officers tried to subdue him, he hit one officer, causing a fracture, according to police. The type of fracture was not disclosed.

Battle is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His total bond is set at $23,300. He was also charged with for his outstanding warrant of injury to elderly.