U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is overhauling their organ transplant system

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will be upgrading their organ procurement and transplantation data dashboard.

The main focus is to overhaul its accountability and transparency.

The dashboard will acquire details about each transplant center, organ retrievals, and wait list.

United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit, manages the national system.

It has received much criticism for handling of organs, wait lists, and deaths among patients.

Over 100,00 Americans are on the wait list for an organ transplant and 6,000 die each year waiting for one.