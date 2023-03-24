El Paso Water discovers “large amounts” of concrete that contributed to wastewater spill
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water says the cause of a wastewater blockage Tuesday was much worse than first thought: workers discovered large amounts of concrete along with rags, wipes and other non-flushables.
The blockage caused an overflow that sent 24,000 gallons of wastewater to spill, with 10% of that going into the Rio Grande through a stormwater drain.
The leak happened near Sunland Park Mall.
El Paso Water says the pipe was cut open to remove the blockage and repair the pipe.
On Tuesday, EPWater crews discovered a wastewater manhole overflowing in a non-residential area of West El Paso. Crews determined the wastewater overflow was a result of a blockage in the line. pic.twitter.com/efxmVIpFSS— El Paso Water (@EPWater) March 24, 2023