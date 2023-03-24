Skip to Content
El Paso Water discovers “large amounts” of concrete that contributed to wastewater spill

El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water says the cause of a wastewater blockage Tuesday was much worse than first thought: workers discovered large amounts of concrete along with rags, wipes and other non-flushables.

The blockage caused an overflow that sent 24,000 gallons of wastewater to spill, with 10% of that going into the Rio Grande through a stormwater drain.

The leak happened near Sunland Park Mall.

El Paso Water says the pipe was cut open to remove the blockage and repair the pipe.

