Teens required to get parent permission before joining social media sites

Starting next year, minors seeking to join social media platforms must first get parental consent.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill Thursday requiring minor's to first receive permission from their guardian's before accessing social media sites.

The legislation states, online platforms must conduct age verification for all Utah residents and give parents access to their child's account.

If parents deny teens' online access or presence they can have their accounts put on hold till they turn 18.

The law also bans all advertisements towards minors and requires the platforms to make their sites off limits to anyone under the age of 18-years-old between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The law goes into effect on March 1, 2024.

