Twitter legacy blue checkmarks will start to disappear

Pretty soon, previously verified Twitter accounts will lose their checkmarks unless they start paying for it. Twitter is getting rid of its legacy blue badges next month.

Starting April 1st, the social networking site says it will remove all of the verified check-mark statuses that were on the site before Elon Musk took over.

Twitter says people and businesses who want to keep their check marks will have to subscribe to a "Twitter Blue" or "Twitter Verified Organizations" plan.

If a corporation wants to be Twitter verified, it must pay $1,000 a month plus taxes for a verified mark on its page.

People who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue can do so for $8 a month or by paying $84 annually.