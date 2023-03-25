At least 24 dead amid severe tornado damage in Mississippi

(CNN)- At least 24 people are dead as Western Mississippi deals with severe tornado damage.

The massive storm system, affecting up to 30 million people, stretched from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Lower Ohio Valley.

At least one large tornado struck Rolling Fork and Silver city at about 8 p.m. central Friday night.

Multiple homes in the area are damaged, with one resident telling CNN that rolling fork has been obliterated.

It comes after the weather service issued a tornado emergency, the highest level of a tornado warning, for the area.

The storms knocked out the power for more than 100,000 people across several states.

They also produced a flash flooding threat, as torrential rainfall is expected across a large swath of the U.S. stretching from Oklahoma to West Virginia.

Nearly 19 million people were under flood watches across at least 8 states in the mid-south and central regions.