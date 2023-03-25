Man taken into custody after shooting outside west El Paso bar Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Police responded to a shooting outside of a west El Paso bar Friday night.

Police say it happened at 1035 Belvidere street outside of Westside's 3rd Hole bar and grill.

The call came in just after 10 p.m.

Officials say officers responded to the scene and found that nobody had been injured.

Officers learned from witnesses that a man had fired a handgun outside and fled.

Police say the individual responsible was found blocks away and taken into custody just before 11 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.