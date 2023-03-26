3rd annual ‘Mija Market’ highlights women-owned businesses Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The nonprofit organization ‘Mija, Yes You Can’ celebrates women-owned businesses during their 3rd Annual ‘Mija Market.’

Taking place during Women’s History Month the market features over 20 women owned businesses that will set up shop with products ranging from candles, jewelry, workout gear, pet accessories, and more.

It will be held at Chuco Relic Central, located at 3750 Gateway Blvd East, from 10 am to 3 pm Sunday.

ABC-7’s own Rachel Phillips will kick off the event as the market’s emcee.

Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of feminine hygiene products that will benefit “her-pantry."

Anyone who brings a donation will receive a slice of Mija birthday cake and a special Mija cookie.