Hobbs police officer shoots man after he flees from a fight

HOBBS, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting.

They officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to a fight involving several people.

One person fled on foot and another fled in a stolen car.

NMSP investigators say Christopher Rojas, 17, drove away and was located by an HPD officers who tried to stop the vehicle.

Rojas reportedly drove towards an officer in his unit and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Rojas accelerated towards the officer who stepped out of his vehicle and shot at least once.

Rojas was struck and got out of the stolen car, and was handcuffed and arrested.

Rojas managed to get away and flee on foot. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An HPD officer was injured during the pursuit, he was treated and released the same day from the hospital.

New Mexico State Police took Rojas into the Lea County Detention Center and booked on charges from prior incidents, including shooting at or from a motor vehicle, probation violation, resisting evading or obstructing an officer.

Rojas is facing additional charges. NMSP investigators continue working on this case.