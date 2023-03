EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a parked RV Sunday morning.

It happened at George Dieter near James Grant Drive.

First responders tell ABC-7 that call in just before 2:30 am Sunday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Special traffic investigators were called out to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.