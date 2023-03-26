Two men wanted for taking cookies at gunpoint; police ask for your help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police are asking anyone with information on an armed robbery at a central El Paso store March 14.

Two Hispanic men entered the El Fandango Grocery at 1928 Olive St. One approached the clerk and showed a gun while demanding money from the register drawer according to police reports.

The two men grabbed a package of cookies as they made their way out the door after the clerk was not able to open the cash register.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso described the man with a gun as being in his late teens, with a thin build, light complexion and shaved eyebrows.

The other man is in his early 20s with an average build.

Anyone with any information on these cookie robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at http://cselpaso.org .

Your call will remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc.