3 children dead, shooter also dead at Nashville elementary school

UPDATE: Three children died from gunshot wounds after an active shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

UPDATE: Metro Nashville police report they engaged an active shooter, killing the shooter.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KVIA) -- The Nashville Fire Department reports an "active aggressor" at an elementary school. It also says it has multiple patients.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

According to ABC News, The Covenant is a private school with grades preschool through sixth grade.

