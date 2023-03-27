7 dead including female shooter, age 28, after Nashville elementary school

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Nashville police say the shooter, who was previously described as a teen, is now described as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.

UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: Police are saying the shooter was a female who entered the school through a side entrance. Officials say there are no other non-lethal injuries they are aware of. There was one officer injured by cut glass. Officials say the teen female shooter was carrying 2 assault rifles and a handgun.

Officials are reviewing school surveillance video at the moment. The shooting occurred in a lobby area.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Vanderbilt University Medical Center reports three children and two adults have been pronounced dead. It is not clear if one of the adults included the shooter.

UPDATE: Three children died from gunshot wounds after an active shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

UPDATE: Metro Nashville police report they engaged an active shooter, killing the shooter.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KVIA) -- The Nashville Fire Department reports an "active aggressor" at an elementary school. It also says it has multiple patients.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

According to ABC News, The Covenant is a private school with grades preschool through sixth grade.

