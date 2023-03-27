Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:22 AM
Published 10:01 AM

7 dead including female shooter, age 28, after Nashville elementary school

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Nashville police say the shooter, who was previously described as a teen, is now described as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: Police are saying the shooter was a female who entered the school through a side entrance. Officials say there are no other non-lethal injuries they are aware of. There was one officer injured by cut glass. Officials say the teen female shooter was carrying 2 assault rifles and a handgun.

Officials are reviewing school surveillance video at the moment. The shooting occurred in a lobby area.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Vanderbilt University Medical Center reports three children and two adults have been pronounced dead. It is not clear if one of the adults included the shooter.

UPDATE: Three children died from gunshot wounds after an active shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

UPDATE: Metro Nashville police report they engaged an active shooter, killing the shooter.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KVIA) -- The Nashville Fire Department reports an "active aggressor" at an elementary school. It also says it has multiple patients.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

According to ABC News, The Covenant is a private school with grades preschool through sixth grade.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content