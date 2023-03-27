7 killed in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

WEST READING, Pennsylvania--- The death toll from last week's explosion at a Pennsylvania candy factory is now seven.

At a press conference Sunday night, West Reading Police announced all missing people are now accounted for, including two bodies found over the weekend. Rescue crews worked overnight to inspect the rubble at the R.M. Palmer Company and discovered victims beneath debris early on Sunday morning, said West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben.

A candlelight vigil for the victims will be held Friday night.

R.M. Palmer, a candy company, operates a large factory building in West Reading, where the explosion occurred on Friday night. Videos recorded at the site showed flames and thick clouds of black smoke engulfing the building and billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Three other buildings around the site of the blast have been condemned out of precaution.

The Palmer Company released a statement over the weekend saying that it is "devastated by the tragic events."

An investigation into the incident is underway.