Songstress Adele will be staying a little longer in the "Sin City."

Adele announced Sunday she will return in June and pick up more shows.

She just finished a 32 concert string that began in the fall of 2022.

The new extension will go from June 16th to November fourth at Caesar's Palace.

The singer says she is excited to extended her stay and that performance taking place in June will be recorded for a concert film.