Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:48 AM

Congressional Chairmen trying to intimidate Manhattan District Attorney

Three Republican house chairmen are demanding answers from Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump.

Representatives Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Bryan Steil issued a warning that they might take legislative action to protect former and or current presidents from what they call politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg leading the investigation into Donald Trump's involvement is the hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels said the D.A.'s office evaluates cases based on facts, the law, and evidence.

He also said it is inappropriate for congress members to interfere with an investigation and that this type of action undermines the legitimate work of prosecutors.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content