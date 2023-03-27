Congressional Chairmen trying to intimidate Manhattan District Attorney

Three Republican house chairmen are demanding answers from Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump.

Representatives Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Bryan Steil issued a warning that they might take legislative action to protect former and or current presidents from what they call politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg leading the investigation into Donald Trump's involvement is the hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels said the D.A.'s office evaluates cases based on facts, the law, and evidence.

He also said it is inappropriate for congress members to interfere with an investigation and that this type of action undermines the legitimate work of prosecutors.