EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Firefighters battled a serious blaze near the UTEP campus in west El Paso Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 2900 Stanton across from an Albertons grocery store after 5:30 a.m.

Our crews on scene could see flame coming through the roof of the building.

More than 10 units responded to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.