Philadelphia Monitoring Water Supply After Chemical Spill

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania--- Philadelphia officials are monitoring the city’s drinking water system carefully following a chemical spill just a few miles upstream of a key tap water intake in the Delaware River, saying the water would be safe to drink until at least 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

None of the three chemicals that leaked into the river when a latex product spilled Friday in Bristol, Pennsylvania, have so far been detected in Philadelphia’s water system, city officials said. Still, residents swarmed grocery stores to stock up on bottled water as news of the spill, and health worries spread.

Philadelphia officials say the water in the area is not contaminated. The city had initially alerted residents to use bottled water.

The coast guard said in a statement Sunday night that it's collected 60,000 gallons of contaminated water, adding that there have been no reports of any wildlife affected by the spill.

City officials say there's enough safe tap water until Monday night.