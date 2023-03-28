Skip to Content
El Paso City Council approves collective bargaining agreement with police association

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association.

The CBA includes across-the-board pay raises and annual cost of living increases. Salary increases include a 13% increase in entry salary for police officers and advanced police officer/detectives.

There's a 15.4% increase for Sr. Police Officer/Detectives. And there was a 17.1% increase for Seargents.

The collective bargaining agreement was agreed upon on March 22. It received support from 1,000 association members, with only 10 voting against the agreement.

Also approved: a $10,000 pay increase for cadets. That was not a part of the CBA since cadets are not police officers until they finish training.

